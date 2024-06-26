What To Expect From Jhonkensy Noel, Guardians Opinion

Huge night for #Guardians (INF/OF) prospect Jhonkensy Noel who drives in his 4th run of the evening for Columbus on an RBI double in the 10th inning to make it a 6-to-4 game over Iowa! The double was his 3rd hit of the night and had an exit velocity of 118.4 mph off the bat! 🤯… pic.twitter.com/vxU4gxGBqo