What To Expect From Newest Guardians Pitcher Kolby Allard
It may not have been the blockbuster move many fans expected, but the Cleveland Guardians signed another free-agent pitcher on Monday afternoon.
The Guardians signed LHP Kolby Allard to a one-year Minor League deal with a non-roster invite to Major League Spring Training Camp.
After this move, Cleveland fans may be asking: What should we expect from the Guardians' newest pitcher?
Let's start with what Allard's role could be in the Guardians' system.
The left-hander was drafted as a starting pitcher, and that's largely been his role at each of his stops four stops around the league.
In 76 big league appearances, Allard has started 42 games. He appeared in seven games for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2024, four of which were starts.
Cleveland has many options for their rotation, but as the Guardians learned last year, that can change in an instant due to an injury or a pitcher who isn't meeting expectations.
Allard is on a Minor League deal, so there's no guarantee that he will reach the Majors in 2025. But if he does, it seems like a spot start for an injured pitcher or during a doubleheader could be an option for him.
In terms of what type of pitcher Allard is on the mound, what should fans expect from him?
Allard has never been known to have an overpowering fastball. His four-seamer had an average velocity of just 90 mph, equivalent to Emmanuel Clase's slider.
However, one thing Allard has excelled at, no matter what level, is his command. Even in his limited outings in the Majors the last few seasons, he's always kept his walk rate at 7.1 percent or below.
While throwing strikes is always a good thing for a pitcher, this has also led to Allard giving up a ton of contact to opposing hitters. Over his seven-year career, he has a BABIP of .301 and finished 2024 with a .358.
In short, the Guardians could use Allard as a spotstarter in a very specific situation. When he's on the mound, he'll pound the zone and fill it up with strikes, even if they may get hit.
Will Allard be the difference maker in Cleveland returning to the ALCS in 2025? No. But he could still be a usable depth piece over a long and grueling 162-game season.