What We Learned About Guardians In Series Loss To Astros
It’s the first time this season that the Cleveland Guardians are facing some adversity. They dropped their second straight series, this time coming at the hands of the Houston Astros. But we still learned a lot about this team over the three-game set.
Guardians Bullpen Is Gassed
The bullpen has done a tremendous job making up for the rotation’s blunders this season. However, it’s pretty clear the additional early innings through the first month have caught up with this group. Plus, playing four straight extra-inning games won’t help in giving tired arms a break.
A day off would be great. However, the Guardians just began a set of 16 games in 16 days so one isn't on the horizon.
Gabriel Arias Is Not A Centerfielder
Figuring out playing time for everyone on the roster has been one of Stephen Vogt's toughest jobs through his first month as manager. This has forced Vogt to play a number of players out of position just for them to get reps.
One example of this is Gabriel Arias who started his second career game in center field on Friday night.
Jermey Pena hit a flyball to deep center which Arias misplayed. Instead of getting one out closer to ending the inning, this set up a go ahead home run for Jon Singleton. The Astros never looked back after this.
It’s understandable that Vogt is desperate to get players reps, but this costly mistake may officially put to end the Arias center field experiment.
Steven Kwan May Be Guardians’ Best Player
Let’s end this on a high note. Steven Kwan is playing some of the best baseball of his young career and is proving himself to be the best player on the Guardians’ roster.
Kwan finished the series 5-for-9 from the plate including three walks. He singly-handedly put game two on his back driving in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning and sealing the game with an incredible diving catch.
With the way Jose Ramirez and Josh Naylor are struggling, it’s not unfair to say Kwan is the best player Cleveland has right now.