What We Learned About The Guardians After Series Victory Over Marlins
The Cleveland Guardians won another series after taking two of three games from the Miami Marlins. Here are three things we learned about this Guardians team over the last three days.
Schneemann Professional At Bats
Daniel Schneemann has been doing exactly what was expected when he was called up by the Guardians a week ago. He's been a contact hitter and plays all over the field on defense.
One key standout in this series was his ability to put together professional at-bats and work counts in his favor.
Schneemann had five at-bats against the main and struck out only once while walking three times. His patience and ability to fight off pitches won’t show up in the box score, but it’s there. If he keeps this up, then Schneemann could quickly find himself in an everyday role rather than just a super utility player.
Brayan Rocchio Finding Groove?
Brayan Rocchio started the series in Maimi with a bang by hitting his first career home run. It was great to see him finally cross this accomplishment off the list. He sat the second game of the series but picked up one more hit in the finale.
Rocchio has an OBP of .333 over his last 30 games. Is this finally a sign he’s starting to see the plate better?
The Rotation Still Has Holes
The Guardians may have one in the series, but the starting rotation still showed there are holes that are not to be filled with this roster. Logan Allen gave up two more home runs in his start, Ben Lively didn’t make it past the fifth inning, and Carlos Carrasco was hit hard the second time through Miami’s lineup.
Now, there were also some bright spots such as Allen’s 6.0 innings pitched, but the rotation is an area that needs to be updated at the deadline.