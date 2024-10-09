Why ALDS Game 3 Is A Must-Win For The Cleveland Guardians
The Cleveland Guardians aren't facing elimination just yet. Their series against the Detroit Tigers tied at one game apiece in the ALDS, but now the focus shifts to that state up north, with the next two games at Comerica Park.
With the way this series has gone so far and how it could play out over the next few days, Game 3 is going to be a must-win situation for the Guardians.
Lets get into why.
If Cleveland can come away with a victory in Game 3, they'll have a chance to close out the series on Thursday in Game 4. The Guardians should also have a massive advantage in that game in terms of pitching depth because of the relievers Cleveland has on their roster and the Tigers committing to a bullpen game (or, if you want to call it, pitching chaos) on Wednesday night.
Winning two straight on the road isn't an easy task, especially in the playoffs. But the first step to accomplishing that is winning on Wednesday.
But what makes this a must-win situation if Cleveland if it's not an elimination game?
Let's say the Guardians lose Game 3. Their season wouldn't be over yet, but their path to the ALCS would become much more difficult. The only way to win the series at that point would be to win Game 4 and Game 5.
And guess who would likely be waiting for the Guardians back at Progressive Field for the winner-take-all game? Yep, the same starter who took a perfect game into the fifth inning and made MLB history against them in Game 2, Tarik Skubal.
Cleveland needs to avoid seeing baseball's best-starting pitcher for a second time in this series. Detroit will have the upper hand in any game Skubal starts, and the Guardians know that all too well following Tuesday's loss.
Go win Game 3, give yourself a chance to win Game 4, and wrap this series up before the possibility seeing Skubal again.