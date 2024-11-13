Why Guardians Are Perfect Landing Spot For Japanese Superstar Pitcher
The 2024 MLB free agency class was already top-heavy, with Juan Soto, Blake Snell, and Corbin Burns headlining the group.
But it got even stronger last Saturday when Roki Sasaki’s club in Nippon Professional Baseball announced they would post him, making him available to sign with any MLB team of his choosing.
Analysts currently view the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, New York Mets, and San Diego Padres as ideal potential fits for the Japanese superstar pitcher.
However, the Cleveland Guardians could be Sasaki's perfect landing spot for his short-term and long-term goals in Major League Baseball.
Let's break down why.
No, the Guardians can't offer Sasaki a $300 million contract aces have received in the past. However, that doesn't matter in this situation.
Sasaki is only 23 years old and will have to sign as an international amateur free agent. Teams can only use their international bonus pool money to sign him. He'll also have to go through the arbitration process no matter where he signs, just like Shohei Ohtani did when he signed with the Los Angeles Angels.
This alone could open the door for a surprise small market team such as the Guardians to enter the mix.
Sasaki reportedly values signing with an organization that has a strong history of developing players and unlocking their potential.
Will Sammon of The Athletic noted, "Sasaki will likely prioritize stability, lifestyle, comfort and, according to league sources, a team’s track record with player development."
The Guardians' reputation as one of the best pitching factories over the last decade certainly
If you're a young pitcher looking for a team that can help develop you into an ace of a staff and superstar pitcher, then the Guardians have to at least be in consideration.
In recent memory, they helped the likes of Corey Kluber, Shane Bieber, Carlos Carrasco, Mike Clevinger, Trevor Bauer, and Tanner Bibee rise to the top of their game and become one of the best pitchers in baseball during their time in Cleveland.
Sasaki had a 2.35 ERA, 1.036 WHIP, and 10,5 strikeouts per nine innings in the JPPL last season. However, pitching in the big leagues is a completely different challenge, and Cleveland has proven they can do that.
The Guardians are still one of the youngest teams in baseball. They have developed some of the best pitchers in the game, need more starting pitching, and have a window of World Series contention opening.
This makes Cleveland a perfect landing spot for Sasaki if he chooses the small-market route.