2025 Cleveland Guardians Top 30 Prospects: No. 28 RHP Cam Sullivan
As we prepare for a new season, there’s no better time to bring you an up-to-date look at Cleveland Guardians on SI's top 30 prospects!
Rankings are based on live and video scouting, as well as having conversations with evaluators within and outside of the organization. The ultimate goal here is to inform our readers and give you information on some of the young talent in the organization that you can follow and look forward to seeing in the future at the MLB level.
While prospect lists are fun and entertaining for fans, they are not an end-all-be-all in terms of who makes it eventually to the major leagues. Remember, Jose Ramirez was never a top-100 prospect nationally and Steven Kwan wasn't considered top-20 prospect in the Guardians organization by many outside publications.
No. 28: RHP, Cam Sullivan
AGE - 18
BATS - R
DOB - 03/22/2006
THROWS - R
HT - 6'2"
DRAFTED - 2024, 7th Round
WT - 200
ETA - 2028
Cam Sullivan was drafted by the Guardians in the 7th round (No. 205 overall) of the 2024 MLB Draft out of Mount Vernon High School in Indiana. The 18-year-old RHP was committed to Notre Dame, but chose to forgo college and play professionally signing for $525K with Cleveland. He is set to make his pro-debut in the upcoming 2025 season.
Scouting Grades
Fastball - 60
Command - 40
Slider - 55
Overall - 45
Changeup - 50
Sullivan at 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, has an athletic build that leans toward more physical development in the future. That build should support his ability to add more velocity and retain stamina as he matures, maintaining his status as a starter. At times in the past, he's struggled with command and locating pitches (especially his fastball). He will need to work on being more consistent with his delivery.
Four-seam Fastball
This is Sullivan's primary pitch that in April 2024 before the MLB Draft sat at 93-95 mph and occasionally would top out at 97 mph. Sullivan is able to produce high spin rates with good carry and life up in the zone. His command for the fastball is still in the development stage, but when executed well, it's definitely a swing and miss pitch.
Slider
Sullivan has two variations of a slider. His first variation is more of a cutter that sits 87-89 mph and tops out around 91 mph with tight, late breaking action. The second variation of the pitch is more of a sweeper that sits around 83-85 mph and shows good horizontal break. Sullivan is able to show a great feel for spinning both pitches producing spin rates around 2,900 rpms.
Changeup
His changeup currently lacks separation from his fastball sitting in the upper 80's topping out around 91 mph with heavy sink. He lacks command with the pitch at times as well. He will need to refine and develop the pitch more moving forward.
2024 Stats
Sullivan did not pitch during the 2024 minor league season after being drafted by the Guardians. The team held him out of action as they do with the majority of their prep draft picks. Instead, Sullivan was focused on training and development time out at the team's Goodyear facility in Arizona. He will also benefit from going through his first spring training as a professional before making his debut in 2025.
During his senior season at Mount Vernon HS, in Indiana Sullivan posted a 0.75 ERA striking out 65 batters over 37.1 innings allowing just four earned runs on 23 hits.
2025 and Future Outlook
Sullivan's ceiling is pretty high with the upside of a potential No. 2 or 3 MLB starter. His success may come down to his overall command and the development of his changeup. If he isn't able to develop more in both areas, he could still find himself in a relief role with a nasty fastball / slider combination. His ETA in reaching the major leagues would most likely be the 2028 season at the earliest.
He is set to make his pro-debut at some point during the 2025 season most likely in the Arizona Complex League. There is a slight chance he could begin the season at Low-A Lynchburg. The more likely scenario would have him starting in the ACL and then possible earn a promotion to Lynchburg later in the season.