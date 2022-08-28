Guardians Farm Report: Brennan Drives In Five Runs Falling A Double Short Of A Cycle In Columbus Win

All four Cleveland Guardians full season minor league affiliates were in action on Saturday night.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

Columbus cruised to victory Saturday over Buffalo behind the bat of Guardians 24-year-old outfield prospect Will Brennan. Brennan drove in the Clippers first five runs of the game on a two-run home run in the third inning and a 3-run triple in the fourth.

Brennan would finish the game just a double short of the cycle. The home run for Brennan was his 10th overall of the season. The five runs batted in give him a farm leading 94 on the season which is tied for 10th most in all minor league baseball.

With Columbus up 6-to-1 in the seventh inning right fielder Nolan Jones would connect on a 2-run home run. The home run for Jones was his third in five games since being optioned back to Triple-A.

He would reach base four times in the game on three hits and a walk scoring twice and driving in two-runs. Jones is 6-for-21 hitting .286 with the three home runs and 8 RBI's over the five games since his return.

Clippers starter Peyton Battenfield would only give up one run on four hits and strikeout five but uncharacteristically allow four walks and would have to leave after just four and two thirds' innings having thrown 98 pitches. He would not figure in the decision.

The 8-to-2 win moves Columbus record back to 20 games above .500 improving to 70-50 on the season.

Top Performers:

Will Brennan 3-5 R 3B HR 5RBI

Nolan Jones 3-4 2R HR 2RBI BB

Bo Naylor 1-3 R 2BB SB

David Fry 1-3 R RBI BB

Peyton Battenfield 4.2(IP) 4H 1R 1ER 4BB 5SO

Tanner Tully 2.1(IP) 2H 0R 0ER 3BB 2SO (W)

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

Akron starter Gavin Williams was locked in striking out eight batters over just five innings of work allowing just one run on two hits and a pair of walks to Richmond.

For Williams he now has thrown exactly 100.0 innings on the season between Lake County and Akron. Over those 100.0 innings he has recorded 130 strikeouts (the 127 number in the tweet was incorrect) and has a sparkling 1.80 ERA. Opponents are only hitting .163 off him on the year.

The RubberDucks would get their first run of the game on a base hit by shortstop Jose Tena that would tie the game up at one run apiece. The Hit foe Tena extended his hitting streak to eight straight games. During the streak Tena is hitting .394 with two doubles a home run and seven runs batted in.

The Flying Squirrels would tag the RubberDucks for two runs as soon as Williams left the game in the sixth inning making it a 3-to-1 game. Richmond would get to the Ducks bullpen again in the ninth inning plating five runs extending their lead to 8-to-1.

Akron would score three runs in the ninth inning, but it would be too little too late as they would fall by a final of 8-to-4 dropping their record to 68-51 on the season.

RubberDucks Jhonkensy Noel would reach base twice going 1-for-3 with a walk and score a run in the contest. Noel would extend his current on-base streak to 15 games and his hitting streak to seven games.

Top Performers:

Daniel Schneemann 1-2 R 2BB 2SB

Jose Tena 1-4 RBI SB

Jhonkensy Noel 1-3 R BB

Micah Pries 1-4 R

Gavin Williams 5.0(IP) 2H 1R 1ER 1BB 8SO

Carlos Vargas 1.1(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 1SO

High-A Lake County Captains

Three Captains pitchers would combine to shut out the Kernels Saturday allowing just one hit in the game.

Lake County starter Aaron Davenport would lead the way throwing six scoreless innings while striking out eight to pick up his fifth win of the season.

Davenport who has had an up and down 2022 season has been really good over his last two starts allowing just one run over his last 12.2 innings pitched posting a 0.71 ERA with 13 strikeouts.

On offense Lake County would score six runs on eight hits and a pair of solo home runs. Both home runs would come in the second inning first off, the bat of Aaron Bracho his eighth on the season and then by Joe Naranjo his 16th of the year.

Bracho would extend his on-base streak to 12 straight games with his home run. During the streak he is hitting .357 with six doubles two home runs and eight RBI's to go along with a .438 on-base percentage.

The win improves the Captains record to 68-49 on the season.

Top Performers:

Korey Holland 2-4 R 2B RBI

Aaron Bracho 1-3 R HR RBI

Joe Naranjo 1-4 R HR RBI

Gabriel Rodriguez 2-4 R SB

Aaron Davenport 6.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 2BB 8SO (W)

Lenny Torres Jr. 2.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 3SO

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

Lynchburg trailed Delmarva 10-to-3 after seven innings of play Saturday. The Hillcats would outscore the Shorebirds 8-to-1 over the final two innings tying the game up at 11-to-11 through nine innings of play.

Delmarva would hold Lynchburg scoreless in the top of the 10th and then get a walk-off base hit with one out in the bottom half of the inning off the bat of center fielder Reed Trimble to win be a final of 12-to-11.

The extra inning loss for the Hillcats drops their record to 57-62 on the season.

On offense Lynchburg would score their 11 runs on just nine hits but would draw eight walks off Shorebirds pitchers.

The team was led by left fielder Isaiah Greene who reached base three times in the game on two hits and a walk. Greene's two hits were a pair of doubles his 13th and 14th of the season. He would finish with three runs batted in and steal his 35th base on the season.

Greene has now reached base in 19 straight games during which he is hitting .281 with 24 walks while sporting an outstanding .483 on-base percentage. He leads the Guardians organization in both stolen bases and walks on the seaosn.

Hillcats second baseman Jake Fox also had a nice game reaching base three times on two hits and a walk including his 23rd double of the year. Fox has been an extra base machine over his last four games collecting five doubles and a home run hitting .381 with a .458 OBP during that span.

Top Performers:

Isaiah Greene 2-4 2R 2(2B) 3RBI BB SB

Jake Fox 2-5 2R 2B

Dayan Frias 2-6 2R

Jorge Burgos 1-4 2R 2RBI BB

Junior Sanquintin 1-4 R 3B RBI BB

Carson Tucker 1-4 R RBI BB

Miguel Vinicio 2.2(IP) 2H 0R 0ER 0BB 3SO

