Guardians Farm Report: Brennan Drives In 100th Run Of The Season On Game Winning Double For Columbus

All four Cleveland Guardians minor league affiliate teams were in action on Thursday.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

With a runner on third base and one out in the top of the 11th inning Guardians 24-year-old outfield prospect Will Brennan would lace a double to left center field driving in the eventual winning run on his third hit of the contest making it a 7-to-6 game in favor of Columbus.

The RBI for Brennan was his 100th on the season between Double-A Akron and Triple-A Columbus. It's only the eighth time a Guardians minor league player has driven in 100 runs in a single season over the last 20 years. The last player before Brennan to do so was Bobby Bradley back in 2016.

Clippers left-handed reliever Adam Scott came on to pitch the bottom of the 11th inning and would hold the Bats scoreless picking up his first save of the season. The win pushes Columbus record to 22 games above .500 at 76-54 on the year.

Columbus did hit a pair of solo home runs earlier in the game in the third inning. First by third baseman David Fry his 16th followed two batters later by second baseman Jose Fermin for his sixth of the season.

Top Performers:

Jose Fermin 2-3 2R 2B HR 2RBI BB

David Fry 2-3 2R HR RBI BB

Will Brennan 3-6 2B RBI

Oscar Mercado 1-5 2R RBI SB

Brayan Rocchio 1-5 RBI BB

George Valera 2-5

Nick Mikolajchak 2.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 1BB 2SO (W)

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

RubberDucks Gavin Williams would hold the Senators to just one run on five hits over his six innings of work striking out seven in the start. Williams would get a no-decision exiting the game with the score tied at 1-to-1 at the time.

Williams has now recorded 147 strikeouts over 112.0 innings pitched to go along with a 2.01 ERA in his first pro-season over two levels between High-A Lake County and Double-A Akron.

Harrisburg would take advantage of Williams departure from the game plating a run in the seventh inning off Akron reliever Robert Broom to take a 2-to-1 lead.

The Ducks would march right back and push across two runs in the top of the eighth inning first on an RBI double off the bat of center fielder Chris Roller then on an error by the Senators shortstop to take a 3-to-2 lead.

Akron reliever Brett Daniels would hold Harrisburg scoreless over the final two innings of the game striking out three to earn his third save of the season.

The win improves the Ducks record to 73-56 on the year.

Top Performers:

Chris Roller 1-3 R 2B RBI

Bryan Lavastida 1-4 3B RBI

Jose Tena 1-4 R 3B

Daniel Schneemann 1-3 R 2B

Gavin Williams 6.0(IP) 5H 1R 1ER 1BB 7SO

Brett Daniels 2.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 3SO (SV)

High-A Lake County Captains

The TinCaps led 11-to-0 before the Captains would even plate their first runs of the game Thursday night. Lake County starter Jaime Arias would allow nine runs on 10 hits over his two and two thirds' innings of work taking the loss.

Lake County would score six of their eight runs in the final two innings of the game in a comeback attempt but would ultimately fall short. Three of those runs would come off the bat of first baseman Joe Naranjo on a three run home run his 18th on the season.

Captains third baseman Christian Cairo would drive in a pair of runs in the game on two hits extending his current on-base streak to 22 straight games.

The loss moves Lake County to 74-53 on the year. They hold just a 1.0 game lead over West Michigan now in the Midwest League Eastern division trying to clinch a playoff spot.

Top Performers:

Joe Naranjo 2-4 2R HR 3RBI BB

Christian Cairo 2-5 R 2B 2RBI

Korey Holland 1-4 R 2B RBI

Connor Kokx 1-4 3B RBI

Cesar Idrogo 1-2 R 2B

Zach Hart 1.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

Hillcats starter Alonzo Richardson would lockdown the Woodpeckers offense allowing just one run on three hits and a walk over his six innings of work while striking out four picking up his second straight win for the team.

The 19-year-old Richardson has been phenomenal over his last two starts giving up just two runs over 12.0 innings posting a 0.75 ERA while striking out 11 batters.

Lynchburg on offense would score four runs on eight hits including an RBI double in the ninth inning off the bat of Guardians young highly touted 18-year-old switch hitting shortstop prospect Angel Genao. For Genao it was his second double and second run batted in with the team after just being recently promoted from the Arizona Complex League.

Hillcats catcher Richard Paz would extend his current on-base streak to 13 straight games reaching base three times on a walk and two hits including an RBI triple in the sixth inning.

The win improves Lynchburg's record to 63-66 on the season.

Top Performers:

Richard Paz 2-3 R 3B RBI BB

Angel Genao 1-3 2B RBI BB

Jordan Brown 1-3 R 2B

Jake Fox 1-5 R 2SB

Victor Planchart 1-4 RBI

Alonzo Richardson 6.0(IP) 3H 1R 1ER 1BB 7SO (W)

