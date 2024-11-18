Guardians Can't Risk Losing This Prospect In MLB Rule 5 Draft
One of the most compelling parts of the MLB offseason is the Rule 5 Draft, which allows eligible minor league players to be selected and join other organizations (with some stipulations).
The Cleveland Guardians have until November 19, 2024, to add potential Rule 5 Draft-eligible players to the 40-man roster. If they don't, another team will have the opportunity to bring them into their organization.
Cleveland currently has four players among their top 30 prospects who could become eligible for the Rule 5 Draft if they're not protected.
One prospect who isn't currently on Cleveland's 40-man and must be protected is LHP Doug Nikhazy, their 24th-ranked prospect overall.
Nikhazy was selected in the second round and the 58th overall pick of the 2021 draft. The 25-year-old has steadily made his way through Cleveland's farm system and has shown flashes of being a quality big-league pitcher.
The lefty's 2024 season was easily the best of his minor league career. Nikhazy was promoted to the Columbus Clippers (Triple-A) at the end of June and proved a lot in the next four months.
He appeared in 14 games (13 starts) and posted a 2.87 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP in 75.1 innings of work. Nikhazy also demonstrated great command during his time at Triple-A with a 25 K% and an 11.3 BB%.
Cleveland's need for more starting pitching is no secret. Hopefully, the Guardians will make some move in free agency or via trade to acquire a major league-proven starter to add to the rotation.
However, if the front office doesn't find a sensible move for a pitcher, then Nikhazy could be an option in the rotation right out of the gate in 2025. He was even with the team as an additional player during Cleveland's workouts during their bye week in last year's playoffs.
The Guardians can't risk another team selecting Nikhazy in the Rule 5 Draft because of not adding him to the 40-man roster.
As it stands, Cleveland's roster is at 39 players, so there is room to add Nikhazy without removing another player.