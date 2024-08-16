Cleveland Guardians Take Massive Jump In Latest Farm System Ranking
The Cleveland Guardians have always been known for drafting and developing young players who become solid major league players. It looks like they’ll continue to have that same reputation over the next few years, too.
MLB Pipeline released a revamped version of their Top-30 prospects for each team, and with that, released a new ranking of their top farm systems in baseball.
They ranked Cleveland as having the fourth-best farm system in MLB.
Here’s what they had to say about the organization:
“The Guardians needed to replenish their system after 17 rookies made their big league debuts in 2022 and five former Top 100 prospects graduated to the Majors last season. They've done just that, making the biggest surge (up 15 spots) since our March rankings and tying for the lead among all teams with six Top 100 dudes. Having youngsters such as Chourio, Velazquez and Genao take steps forward helps. So did spending an unprecedented $20.4 million on the Draft, which landed the best pure hitter available in Bazzana and several talented high school arms.”
A lot of analysts loved what the Guardians did during the 2024 draft, and that goes beyond them selecting Travis Bazzana as the No. 1 overall pick. They brought in prospects such as Braylon Doughty and Chase Mobley with how they strategically used their slot money.
That love is clearly seen in this ranking, with Cleveland taking a massive jump. MLB Pipeline had the Guardians ranked as the 19th-best farm system heading into the season, and they sit in the top-5.
There are a lot of reasons to be excited about where the Guardians are headed over the next few seasons, and their youth is one of them.