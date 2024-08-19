Guardians Prospect Chase DeLauter Returning To Form Since Injury
The Cleveland Guardians have one of the best farm systems in baseball. One reason for that high rating is because Clevealnd’s first-round pick for the 2022 draft is Chase DeLauter, who is currently the organization's second-ranked prospect, per MLB Pipeline.
DeLauter has had an up-and-down season, mostly due to the injuries he’s suffered. The outfielder has only played in 32 minor league games with the Akron RubberDucks (Double-A) in 2024 because of a broken ankle and a toe injury earlier this season.
Butut DeLauter is finally showing why there were calls for him to be on the Opening Day Major League roster during spring training, as he’s putting those injuries behind him and returning to form.
Heading into Sunday’s action, DeLauter had a slash line of .315/.339/.593 and an OPS of .932 since July 20. He kept the hot streak going with a home run off Detroit Tigers’ prospect Jackson Jobe, the eighth-ranked prospect in baseball.
DeLauter has now homered in three straight games and is also on a nine-game hitting streak.
It’s great to see DeLauter producing at a high level and finding his swing. Perhaps, if DeLauter continues this streak, the organization will consider promoting him to Triple-A, where he can continue his development.
There have never been any concerns about what the 22-year-old can do when he steps into the box. DeLauter has natural power and was one of the most skilled hitters in the 2022 draft. However, injuries have certainly stunted his development over his first two professional seasons. Thankfully, he's finally returning to form.