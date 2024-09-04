Trending Up, Trending Down: Cleveland Guardians Top Prospects
With the end of the minor-league season quickly approaching, it's time to take one final look at some Cleveland Guardians prospects who are trending up and down:
Trending Up: Ryan Webb, LHP
The Guardians' lack of starting pitching within the minors is slowly disappearing, as left-handed pitcher Ryan Webb is blossoming into a quality starter.
Webb was selected in the fourth round of the 2021 draft and has gradually climbed his way up to Triple-A Columbus. The 25-year-old spent most of his time with the Akron Rubber Ducks in 2024, but his recent success earned him a spot with the Clippers. Since making the jump, Webb holds a 2-0 record with a 1.29 ERA in four starts.
Cleveland loaded up on pitching prospects in this year's draft, but Webb is projected to make the major-league roster next season.
Trending Down: Alex Mooney, INF
After an impressive start to the 2024 season, infielder Alex Mooney has struggled the past two months in High-A Lake County.
The former 2023 seventh-round pick back began the season as one of the hottest hitters in the Guardians' farm system. Mooney finished his first two months with the Captains with a .315 batting average while tallying seven home runs and 28 RBI.
However, the young infielder lost his groove in the second half of the season. In his last 30 games, the No. 24 ranked prospect in the Guardians farm system is batting .115 with 27 strikeouts. Mooney's average took a dramatic fall during the stretch, going from a healthy .270 to .232.
Trending Up: George Valera, OF
The resurgence of outfielder George Valera is in full affect.
Valera was once regarded as a top prospect in the Guardians' minor league system, but he quickly fell in the prospect rankings due to multiple injuries and his high strikeout rate. But the 23-year-old's recent stint may foreshadow a resurrection of his career:
The left-handed power bat was projected to make the jump to Cleveland this season, but his rough first half of the season held him back from reaching the majors. Expect Valera to be featured in the Guardians' lineup next year if he continues this hot stretch.
Trending Down: Petey Halpin, OF
Have we've seen the peak of outfielder Petey Halpin?
After being taken in the third round of the 2020 draft, the 22-year-old outfielder has failed to get past the Double-A level. He showed promise during the month of July, but he lost his momentum the next month. Halpin batted .161 during the month of August and was not productive at the plate.
There's still time for Halpin to change the course of his career, but the No. 27 ranked will have to compete with the slew of outfielders in the Guardians' pipeline.
Trending Up: Angel Genao, INF
Fans should be excited about the potential dynamic duo of Travis Bazzana and Angel Genao.
The No. 5 ranked prospect in the Guardians' farm system has excelled in the minors since Cleveland signed him back in 2021. Genao has been extremely productive in High-A Lake County so far, batting .342 with five home runs and 41 RBI in his last 30 games.
Despite his small stature, Genao possesses solid gap-to-gap power, which could make him a lethal bat at the next level. The 20-year-old prospect is projected to make his MLB debut in 2026.