Three Observations From Guardians Victory Over Cubs, 6-1
The Cleveland Guardians took down the Chicago Cubs, 6-1, on Wednesday, marking a series sweep over their division foe and fifth straight victory.
Here are three observations and takeaways from the Guardians' latest victory.
Alex Cobb Shines Again
Alex Cobb made his second start with the Guardians, and he showed yet again that he can be a valuable piece for Cleveland down the stretch. The veteran threw 5.2 innings, giving up three hits and one earned run, two walks, and striking out three batters.
Once again, the key to this start was Cobb's command. Cobb threw 62 perfect strikes, and the only two walks he gave up were to the last two hitters he saw. Stephen Vogt emphasized just how important it was that Cobb gets into the game, especially with the bullpen thin, and that’s exactly what he did.
Overall, this was a savvy start from the veteran, and it should give the Guardians hope moving forward.
Andres Gimenez Comes Up Clutch
Andres Gimenez has been swinging a hot bat since the middle of July, and he’s returning to form at the perfect time for the Guardians. His production in the series finale against the Cubs is exactly what the team needs from him in the season's final few months.
Gimenez was 3-for-4 from the plate and drove in three runs. This included a critical two-run double in the bottom of the eighth inning that put Cleveland up five runs and recently ended Chicago’s hopes of mounting a comeback.
Guardians Defense Shines
The Guardians scored six runs and ended the night with seven hits, but the defense was just as important in this victory.
Josh Naylor made a pair of nice plays, including a jumping catch that robbed Cody Bellinger of extra bases and likely multiple runs. Jhonkensy Noel also had another solid catch in right field to close out his strong season.