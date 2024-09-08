Three Observations From Guardians Loss To Dodgers, 7-2
The Cleveland Guardians did not have their best stuff against the Los Angeles Dodgers and dropped the second game of their series, 7-2.
Here are three observations and takeaways from the Guardians' loss.
Gavin Williams
The Guardians were really relying on Gavin Williams to give them five or six strong innings, especially since they had to push back Alex Cobb's start, who was supposed to pitch on Saturday night.
Instead, Williams couldn't make it out of the first inning. He allowed five earned runs on two hits and only managed to get two outs before his early exit.
The biggest issue for Williams in this start was his command. He threw 37 pitches, and only 45 percent of those were strikes.
Williams knows he needs to be better. But that doesn't change the fact that Cleveland needed six pitchers to get through the game, and now Tanner Bibee is under more pressure to have an efficient start on Sunday with the bullpen so thin.
Lane Thomas
The Guardians only scored two runs against the Dodgers in a what was a bullpen game for LA. Those two runs came from a Lane Thomas home run in the top of the second inning which scored himself and David Fry.
Overall, it was a disappointing night for Cleveland's offense in a game they should. At least Thomas showed some signs of life at the plate, and he's still hitting .317/.370/.537 over the last 15 games.
Cleveland's Bullpen
Cleveland's bullpen was given the tough task of covering 8.1 innings after Williams gave up five earned runs in that first inning.
Things could've gotten much worse for the Guardians, but the relievers did their job to perfection and only gave up two more runs in the game. These runs came from a home run by Andy Pages off Pedro Avila and a solo home run by Mookie Betts off Scott Barlow.
Cleveland covered those innings efficiently and didn't need to use Cade Smith, Hunter Gaddis, or Emmanuel Clase to get their sets, which puts them in a better spot for the series finale.