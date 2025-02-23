Hot Mic Catches Young Fan Roasting Mets Reliever With Simple Message After Ugly Pitch
Baseball is back, with spring training games going on in Arizona and Florida. It's the time of year where fans of lots of teams have hopes that this could be a magical season that ends with a championship. It's also a time for players to battle through some rust and get ready for the games that count.
New York Mets reliever Danny Young was one of the guys on Saturday who looked like he could use as many practice reps as possible. During one at-bat against the Astros he threw a ball that was nowhere near the zone and one-hopped the screen behind home plate.
One young Mets fan wasn't impressed with that pitch and had a simple message for Young, which was picked up by a hot mic: "None of those. Those are bad pitches."
It's great having baseball back in our lives again.