Phillies' Contract Offer to Bo Bichette Revealed After Star Spurns Club for Mets

Two-time All-Star infielder Bo Bichette agreed to a three-year deal with the New York Mets on Friday, according to a report from Will Sammon and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

The deal with Bichette will be worth $126 million over the three seasons, and includes opt-outs after years one and two. Bichette can enter free agency once again in either of the next two winters and will receive a $5 million opt-out bonus if he does.

Before Bichette landed in New York, the Phillies front office went to bed on Thursday night believing they had a strong chance of landing the 27-year-old themselves. Philadelphia offered a seven-year, $200 million contract on Thursday night, before the Mets swooped in and offered a higher AAV per year, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

The Athletic also reported the Phillies met with Bichette this week and left with optimism they were going to be able to sign the infielder before he chose the Mets.

Alas, Bichette is heading to the Big Apple, leaving the Phillies to figure out next steps. Philadelphia reportedly agreed to re-sign catcher J.T. Realmuto to a new three-year contract.

