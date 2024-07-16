Ingrid Andress Issues Statement After MLB Home Run Derby National Anthem Debacle
Country singer Ingrid Andress released a statement after her rocky rendition of the national anthem ahead of the MLB Home Run Derby at Globe Life Field on Monday night.
The 32-year-old Andress’s unique performance of the “Star-Spangled Banner” elicited mostly negative reactions from fans, sports commentators and even the MLB players themselves.
Following her controversial national anthem rendition, Andress posted a statement on social media in which she said she was drunk during her performance and issued an apology to the MLB.
Andress wrote on Tuesday:
“I’m not going to bulls--- y’all, I was drunk last night. I’m checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need. That was not me last night. I apologize to the MLB, all the fans and this country I love so much for that rendition. I’ll let y’all know how rehab is I hear it’s super fun.
xo, Ingrid.”
Andress is a four-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter. She released her second album, “Good Person,” in 2022 and has opened for music legends Stevie Nicks and Alanis Morissette in the past year.