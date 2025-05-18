Jackson Chourio's Absurd Home Run Robbery Had Twins Batter Tipping His Helmet in Awe
The 2025 MLB season has already featured some candidates for catch of the year.
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio provided another entry during a rivalry weekend game between his club and the Minnesota Twins on Sunday. In the top of the eighth inning with the Brewers leading by a pair of runs, Twins third baseman Royce Lewis stepped up to the plate with no outs and a runner on second base. On a 1–2 pitch, Lewis lofted a high fly ball to deep left center field, a baseball with game-tying home run written all over it.
Chourio had other ideas.
The Brewers centerfielder pursued the ball to the warning track, leapt in the air and snagged the ball over the top of the wall, robbing Lewis of a home run.
Lewis, in awe of the impressiveness of Chourio's catch, tipped his helmet towards the young Brewers star.
The catch was so nice, one had to admire it twice, this time from a different angle.
The Twins had won 13 straight games entering Sunday's contest. Chourio's grab not only preserved the Brewers' lead, it singlehandedly stopped a red-hot club's potential rally right in its tracks. Milwaukee went on to win the game 5–2.