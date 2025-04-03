Jackson Merrill Was All Smiles After Hitting HR Same Day He Signed Huge New Deal
Jackson Merrill had a big day on Wednesday. It started with him signing a massive nine-year, $135 million contract extension with the San Diego Padres, then he helped lead the team to a 4-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians by hitting a 388-foot home run in the contest.
After the game, MLB Network spoke to the 21-year-old center fielder and he couldn't stop smiling about the great day he had. He joked about striking out at his first at-bat, too.
"I mean, first AB strikeout, I was like 'Damn, this is how we started,'" Merrill said. He was then asked about how much this new extension means to him: "I think it more means a lot to us. I'm here for everybody that's in this clubhouse, that's why I took this deal with the team. I want to be here forever."
From his four at-bats on Wednesday, Merrill completed two hits, two RBI, one run and one strikeout. So far this season, Merrill is averaging .417/.444/.708.
The Padres are 7–0 to start out the 2025 MLB season. Having a player like Merrill on the team, now and for a long time, definitely helps them continue to succeed.