José Soriano Trade Grades: Angels Reinvigorate Farm System by Dealing Starter to Blue Jays

Less than 24 hours after they occupied the seller’s lane and dealt two-time All-Star Kevin Gausman to the Cubs, the defending American League champion Blue Jays did an about-face on Monday morning with the trade deadline just hours away at 6 p.m. ET.

Toronto this time acted as buyers, acquiring Angels righthander José Soriano in exchange for shortstop prospect Arjun Nimmala, outfield prospect Eddie Micheletti and pitching prospect Angel Rivero, according to multiple sources.

The Blue Jays landed a club-controlled starter in Soriano who is in the midst of a breakout year, but had to surrender one of the organization’s most prized prospects in order to do so. On the other side, the Angels finally seem to be in the midst of a sorely needed fire sale with the club boasting MLB ‘s worst record.

Let’s see how both sides fared in the trade.

Blue Jays

The way Toronto is operating might be head-scratching, but it shouldn’t be. This is an injury-riddled team that still possesses the pieces necessary to compete in 2027—if there is a 2027 season, that is.

With starters Shane Bieber, Patrick Corbin and Max Scherzer all coming off the books as free agents at the end of the league year, Toronto really needed a dependable, club-controlled starter to add to the rotation.

They certainly got that with Soriano, who has ridden his plus-sinker and split to the tune of a career-best 3.29 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 123 innings. The righty has multiple different ways to generate outs, ranking in the 69th percentile in strikeout rate and the 90th percentile in groundball rate.

Still just 27, Soriano isn’t a free agent until 2029 and may be able to take even another step forward under the tutelage of renowned Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker.

Toronto now boasts a top-three in the rotation of Dylan Cease, who is in the running for the AL Cy Young Award this season, the talented Trey Yesavage and Soriano. Toronto has a lot of money tied up in injured starter Jose Berrios, but with some money coming off the books in the Gausman trade and with several pending free agents, the Blue Jays may add to this rotation this winter.

It was certainly a steep price to pay for Soriano, as Toronto coughed up its second-best prospect and MLB Pipeline’s No. 43 prospect in shortstop Arjun Nimmala, who has held his own to the tune of a.806 OPS at Double-A as a 20-year-old. Toronto has a surplus of outfielders at the big-league level, and a surplus of pitchers in the minors, so it could afford to part ways with Micheletti and the lotto ticket in Angel Rivero.

Losing Nimmala hurts, but it’s hard to fault the Blue Jays for straddling the line between buying and selling when they pushed the mighty Dodgers to the brink in the World Series just a season ago.

Grade: A-

Angels

Angels fans are probably thinking, finally! There was some scuttlebutt that Angels owner Art Moreno, who has been no fan of full-on sell-offs at trade deadlines past, was loathe to part with club-controlled starters in Soriano and Reid Detmers. Perhaps president of baseball operations John Mozeliak got him to see the light.

The Angels own MLB’s worst record, have a barren farm system and are simply nowhere close to competing. By the time Los Angeles gets itself out of the mud, a guy like Soriano might be a free agent. There was a real need to inject some high-end talent into this farm system, particularly in the middle infield, and the Angels took advantage of a seller’s market to get one.

Enter Nimmala, a top-100 prospect who is already acquitting himself well with the bat while facing pitchers nearly four years older than him at the Double-A level. Nimmala is a remarkably patient hitter for his age, and one who has dropped his swinging strike rate from 2025 to this season. He still has work to do in the field but his strong arm gives him a promising future on the left side of the infield at shortstop, worst case third base.

Micheletti has belted 14 home runs at the Double-A level while striking out just 17.4% of the time. He’s the rare kind of lefty bat who hits better against southpaws and while he has the capability to play all three outfield spots, he’s better suited to one of the corners.

The lotto ticket of the bunch is Rivero, one of the better Florida Complex League prospects entering the 2026 season. The 19-year-old has pitched to a 2.36 ERA in 42 innings, using a fastball-slider-curveball combo to generate a 28.7% strikeout rate and 43.4% groundball rate. Command can be an issue for Rivero, but he has the luxury of time in th Angels’ farm to continue to hone it.

With reports of shortstop Zach Neto and Reid Demers potentially available via trade, it sounds like the Angels are finally taking a hammer to this roster in an attempt to build something for the future. Landing a blue-chip prospect in Nimmala is an excellent start.

Grade: A

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