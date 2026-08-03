Luis Arraez Trade Grades: Phillies Swing Big for NL’s Batting Leader

Once again, Luis Arraez is on the move.

On Monday, the struggling Giants sent Arraez and reliever Caleb Kilian to the Phillies ahead of the 6 p.m. ET trade deadline in exchange for pitching prospects Ramon Marquez and Marty Gair.

Arraez, the NL’s current leader in batting average (.324), leaves the basement of the NL West for Philadelphia, which enters Monday’s slate eight games behind the Braves in the NL East and in sole possession of the third wild-card spot at 59–53.

Who won the trade? Let’s get out the red pen and grade the move for both teams:

&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h2&amp;amp;amp;gt;Who won the Luis Arraez trade?&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h2&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;p&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;p&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span style=&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;font-size: 12px;&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Make your pick and continue to the final results page to see how your answer compares&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span style=&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;font-size: 12px;&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt; ➡️&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/p&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/p&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Phillies&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Giants&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;

Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies manager Don Mattingly is shuffling his lineup in order to make room for Arraez.

According to multiple reports, the Phillies plan to start Arraez at second base, where he played all but two games for San Francisco. Philadelphia then will shift second baseman Bryson Stott over to third base, third baseman Alec Bohm over to first, and first baseman Bryce Harper into right field. Harper, a full-time outfielder over the first decade of his career, last played right field in 2022.

Arraez has been one of the most fascinating outliers in baseball since he debuted in 2019. His approach at the plate zigs when others have zagged. In an era of three true outcomes, Arraez makes great contact and rarely strikes out.

In 2026, Arraez is in the middle of his best offensive season since he hit .354 in ’23 and won the batting title in Miami. He’s hit a career-high seven triples—a result at playing home games at Oracle Park—and is on pace to set a career high in doubles (23) and stolen bases (10). Arraez also owns a 4.5% strikeout clip—nearly four full points ahead of Nico Hoerner (8.4%) in second place.

LIVE BLOG: Tracking all the moves at the 2026 MLB trade deadline

He’ll fit in nicely in a Phillies lineup that is struggling to make contact and get on base. Philadelphia ranks eighth in homers this year but 23rd in batting average and 29th in on-base percentage (.304). Arraez isn’t great at drawing walks—which has long been a critique of his approach at the plate—but his .360 on-base percentage immediately becomes the second-best mark on the Phillies.

Additionally, the Phillies received reliever Caleb Kilian in the deal, who logged a 4.26 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings. He’ll slide into the bullpen as a middle reliever.

Philadelphia gave up an intriguing pitching prospect in Marquez in the deal, but Arraez is a natural fit to boost an otherwise underperforming offense.

Grade: A

San Francisco Giants

It’s been a disastrous season for the Giants.

Just about every move president of baseball operations Buster Posey has executed over his two-year tenure in the front office has turned to disaster. Willy Adames looks like an egregious overpay, and Rafael Devers hasn’t been worth the price of admission, either. Harrison Bader was awful all year, and then he injured himself on a scooter and is out for the season.

Yikes.

Arraez was a rare move by Posey, though, that aged well. After signing a one-year, $12 million contract with the Giants in February, the 29-year-old has been a rare bright spot in the Bay. Considering his expiring deal, moving a coveted asset at the trade deadline was the right move.

In return for Arraez and Kilian, the Giants received a pair of intriguing pitching prospects.

The 20-year-old Marquez is thriving in his second year of professional ball, logging a 1.68 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 59 innings at Single A and High A. Ranked as the Phillies’ No. 4 prospect by MLB Pipeline, Marquez brings a three-pitch mix that features a nasty 80-mph changeup that induces plenty of whiffs. Marquez steps in as the Giants’ second-best pitching prospect in their organization behind Jackson Flora.

Gair, a 23-year-old currently pitching in High A, was a 13th-round pick by the Phillies in 2023. He didn’t debut in the minors until last year and owns a career 4.43 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 63 innings.

Posey hasn’t done much right since the franchise legend took over the Giants’ front office. But getting Marquez into the organization for an expiring contract is a win.

Grade: B+

More MLB from Sports Illustrated