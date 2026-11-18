One of the first big trades of the offseason was reported early Wednesday morning by ESPN’s Jeff Passan, as the Mariners shored up their defense in a big way by acquiring third baseman Maikel Garcia from the Royals. It was a substantial deal involving six total players, with starting pitcher Bryce Miller headlining the package that was dealt to Kansas City. Both teams have addressed some significant needs in the trade, with the Royals upgrading their rotation and Seattle acquiring a new third baseman.

Here’s a look at the full trade details:

Mariners receive: 3B Maikel Garcia, RHP James McArthur, RHP LP Langevin

Royals receive: RHP Bryce Miller, LHP Jose Ferrer, RHP Logan Evans

Let’s grade the deal.

Mariners

Seattle struggled defensively in 2026, and they had a carousel of players rotating in at third base. The team had acquired Brendan Donovan from the Cardinals prior to the season, but injuries derailed his season and limited him to just 39 games. Leo Rivas and Weston Wilson filled in while Donovan was shelved, but both graded out as below replacement level.

Third base was a clear area of need for the Mariners, and they had a surplus of starting pitching. In that sense, this deal makes sense for the team as they acquired a former Gold Glove-winning third baseman who comes with multiple years of team control. Garcia signed a five-year, $57 million deal with the Royals in December of 2025. The contract runs through the 2030 season and includes a club option in ‘31. He’s due $7.26 million in ‘27, $10.26 million in ‘28, $13.26 million in ‘29 and $19.26 million in ‘30, while his ‘31 club option is worth $21 million.

Garcia made the All-Star Game in ‘25, when he was one of the league’s biggest breakout stars. He racked up 5.8 bWAR across 160 games and hit 16 home runs, 74 RBIs and stole 23 bases while logging a .800 OPS. His ‘26 season was marred by multiple injuries, which limited him to 82 games. He was still productive, recording 2.4 bWAR, but his power numbers fell off (three home runs) and he wasn’t as active on the base paths (five stolen bases). He did still produce four fielding run value and was roughly a league-average bat.

Top 5 Maikel hot corner highlights from this season. 🦹‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/O7CgUeiZwm — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) October 30, 2025

As for James McArthur, he hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2024 after undergoing multiple elbow surgeries. When he last pitched, he made 57 appearances and had a 4.92 ERA with 49 strikeouts and 14 walks. Langevin is a 23-year-old reliever who made 40 appearances at Advanced A this year and had a 4.23 ERA with excellent strikeout numbers (106 Ks in 55 1/3 innings), and in fact had the best strikeout rate among minor leaguers with 50 innings pitched last season, though as you might expect he does struggle with control issues (6.3 BB/9).

Seattle was widely expected to utilize its abundance of MLB-ready starters to swing some offseason trades, and this is a fine use of those resources. Garcia doesn’t possess as much power as the prototypical third baseman, but he does rap out doubles, largely avoids strike outs and fields his position very well. Perhaps the Mariners learned something from the Brewers. Ferrer was one of two left-handed relievers on the roster, so the Mariners will likely be scouring the market for another southpaw this offseason.

Mariners grade: B

Bryce Miller is headed to the Royals after recording a 4.17 ERA in 118 2/3 innings in 2026. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Royals

The Royals had one of MLB’s worst pitching staffs this year, ranking 27th with a 4.77 team ERA. Their starters were a bit better than their bullpen, logging a 4.58 ERA (25th in MLB), but there was a clear need for an upgrade to the rotation. They’ve managed to get their hands on a pair of starting pitchers, neither of whom are over the age of 28, who can contribute next season.

Miller is the most esteemed addition for Kansas City, and they’ll be hoping he can revert to the form he displayed in his breakout season in 2024, when he logged a 2.94 ERA (3.58 FIP) across 31 starts. His past two seasons haven’t been quite as good, but he’s certainly a capable mid-rotation arm. This year, Miller had a 4.17 ERA (4.41 FIP) with 119 strikeouts against 38 walks in 118 2/3 innings. He’ll be a big addition to the rotation alongside Cole Ragans, Seth Lugo, Michael Wacha and Noah Cameron. Miller is under team control via arbitration for three more seasons, so he could become a mainstay in the Kansas City rotation.

Bryce Miller gets a ton of chase. Something I’m sure the #Royals loved — considering their 2026 rotation didn’t have a lot of it.



35.5% Chase Rate, really strong splitter. pic.twitter.com/w5LO8IEVLZ — Jack Johnson (@JohnyJ_15) November 18, 2026

Evans, 25, can also compete for a rotation spot or serve as some depth in case of injury. He had a 4.32 ERA across 15 starts last season and recorded 59 strikeouts and 31 walks in 81 1/3 innings. Evans was a 12th round pick out of Pittsburgh in the ‘23 draft. Evans is still in pre-arbitration, so he won’t be due to hit free agency until 2032.

Ferrer, who gained some closing experience with the Nationals in 2025, can play an important role for the Royals out of the bullpen, as none of their returning lefties miss a lot of bats despite some solid surface-level numbers from Anthony Gose and Connor Thomas. Royals relievers had a 5.07 ERA, second-worst in MLB, so getting Ferrer in this deal should help provide some needed stability for the team’s biggest weakness.

This is a great trade for the Royals, as they improved their both elements of their pitching staff by shipping off a player with an escalating contract through 2030 in Garcia who they don’t really need anymore. Nick Loftin will likely get more run at third base with Garcia out of the picture, and he is likewise an excellent defender with a decent bat at the hot corner.

Royals grade: A-

In all, this is a deal that benefits both parties, but the Royals likely got the better end of things by adding a pair of intriguing young arms, one of whom has proven he has what it takes to succeed at the MLB level. Garcia will be a nice addition for the Mariners, though his ceiling is limited and he comes with a contract that gradually gets more expensive. Still, he’s only 26 and can be a critical component for Seattle as a contact hitter who provides some offensive variety, an important element for a team likely losing Randy Arozarena in free agency.