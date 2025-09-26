Cal Raleigh, Mariners Reward the Celebrated Fan Who Gave 60th Home Run Ball to Kid
A Mariners fan quickly received hero status Wednesday night when he caught Cal Raleigh's 60th home run ball and decided to give it to a kid. A noble, selfless act that few would likely take if the moment presented itself.
Maybe the fan feared public backlash like we've seen in similar home run ball scenarios this season, but nobody could fault him for deciding to keep a historic ball. Nevertheless, he passed it off to a lucky young fan who was whisked away by team staff.
The fan who initially caught the ball was praised across social media for the move and the team put out a call to find him and likely reward him for the act. In this day and age, everyone seems to be findable, and the Mariners were able to get in touch with him to create an awesome moment.
Before their game Thursday against the Rockies, the fan was able to link up with Raleigh who brought a signed bat and posed for some pictures.
"Glenn, thanks for being a good guy and nice catch," the bat was inscribed.
Seattle was able to clinch the American League West title Wednesday on the same night Raleigh smashed the 60th homer of his historic season. He became just the seventh player in MLB history to hit 60 or more homers in one campaign. Just a day later, he was able to provide an unforgettable moment for the selfless fan.