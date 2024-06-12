Interesting Graphic Highlights a Reason For Julio Rodriguez's Lack of Power This Year
Heading into Wednesday's matchup with the Chicago White Sox, Seattle Mariners' star Julio Rodriguez is having a fine season.
He's hitting .271, he has 25 RBI and he's got 16 steals. Again, it's fine. But when you're expected to back up two consecutive All-Star seasons with a possible MVP season, it's been underwhelming.
As we look to figure out why, perhaps this graphic can give some of the answers. It was put out by Lance Brozdowski, who used to work for Driveline.
One thing I did not have on my 2024 bingo card:
Julio Rodriguez figuring out how to cover the inner third of the plate (sinkers) ... but forgetting how to slug everything over the plate? #Mariners
The graphic shows that in 2023, Rodriguez had a massive hole in his swing via pitches on the inside part of the plate. This year, Rodriguez is doing damage on those pitches but is doing far less damage over the middle and on the outside.
When you think about it, it makes sense doesn't it?
Early in the season, Rodriguez was being pounded inside. His only really chances to do damage were on the inside part of the plate. Occasionally, he did that. He didn't get many chances to hit balls over the middle. As the season has worn on, Rodriguez has clearly adjusted, and now pitchers are working back the other way, and Rodriguez is missing pitches over the middle as he cheats to the inside.
If Rodriguez is going to be the kind of MVP-caliber talent that the M's and their fans want, he'll have to figure out the cat-and-mouse game and how to counter pitchers' adjustments to what he's doing.
The Mariners play the White Sox on Wednesday at 6:40 p.m. PT.
