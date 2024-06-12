Yankees' Slugger Aaron Judge Moves Closer to M's Legend Ken Griffey Jr. in AL History
New York Yankees' power-hitter Aaron Judge moved closer to Seattle Mariners' legend Ken Griffey Jr. on this impressive list of home run history on Tuesday night.
Before the Yankees took on the Kansas City Royals at Kaufmann Stadium, @OptaSTATS put out this note on social media:
With one more HR this month, Aaron Judge of the will have at least 25 home runs prior to July for the third season in his career.
He would be the fourth player in AL history to do so at least three times, joining Babe Ruth (6), Ken Griffey Jr. (4) & Mark McGwire (4).
Judge did hit his 25th homer on Tuesday night, giving him three weeks clearance before July. After a slow start to the year, he's now hitting .309 for the Yankees, who have the best record in baseball.
One of the best players in baseball history, Griffey spent 22 years in the big leagues with the Mariners, Reds and White Sox. One of the most popular players to ever play the game, he hit 630 career home runs. He was a 13-time All-Star, a 10-time Gold Glover, a seven-time Silver Slugger and a former MVP.
He was a lifetime .284 hitter, who graced the covers of video games, magazines and starred in movies like "Little Big League."
Though he never made the World Series, he was a dominant playoff performer, hitting .290 in 18 career games in October. He had six home runs in those games.
He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on the first ballot in 2016.
