Mariners' Catcher Tied Atop League Leaderboard in This Clutch Category
The Seattle Mariners beat the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night to run their impressive record to 39-30 on the season. The M's, who haven't won an American League West title since 2001, are now 6.5 games up on the Texas Rangers and 7.5 games up on the Houston Astros.
For the second straight night, M's catcher Cal Raleigh provided the late-game heroics in the win. After hitting a walk-off grand slam on Monday, Raleigh hit a two-run double in the seventh inning on Tuesday.
In fact, the flare of the dramatic has been relatively commonplace for Raleigh this year, who is now tied atop this clutch leaderboard, according to @MarinersPR on social media:
Cal Raleigh's 7th-inning, go-ahead double was his 6th go-ahead or game-tying hit in the 7th-inning or later this season, tied for the most in @MLB.
The 27-year-old Raleigh hit a game-tying grand slam earlier in the year against the Minnesota Twins, and also hit the historic drought-breaking home run in 2022 against the Oakland Athletics.
Not much of an average hitter, Raleigh is hitting .211 this year with a .290 on-base percentage, however he has 12 homers and 42 RBI. Raleigh, who was a third-round pick of the Mariners in 2018, hit 30 home runs a season ago to lead all catchers.
The M's and White Sox will play game three of a four-game set on Wednesday night at T-Mobile Park. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. PT as Bryce Miller (SEA) pitches against Jonathan Cannon.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Brady on "X" @wdevradiobrady
RELATED MARINERS CONTENT
1) Julio Rodriguez now leads baseball in this stolen base category
2) Jeff Passan takes hilarious shot at M's on radio spot on Tuesday
3) Cal Raleigh plays the part of hero again on Tuesday as M's beat White Sox