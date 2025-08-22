2-Time Reliever of The Year Signs With Seattle Mariners' Biggest Rivals
The Seattle Mariners are in the middle of a highly-contested playoff race and still have a legitimate chance to earn their first American League West title since 2001.
Entering Thursday, the Mariners were 1.5 games behind the Houston Astros for the first place in the American League West and held a two-game lead for the final AL wild card spot over the Kansas City Royals.
Seattle will face Houston in a three-game series from Sept. 19-21 at Daikin Park in Houston that could end up deciding the winner of division. And the Astros will have a highly-decorated reliever on their roster for that series.
Right-handed Craig Kimbrel signed a contract with the Astros on Thursday and will join the big league club, according to a post on "X" from ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Kimbrel is one of the most well-accomplished relievers in baseball. He's a 16-year veteran and was named the National League Rookie of The Year in 2011 with the Atlanta Braves. He won the World Series with the Boston Red Sox in 2018, is a nine-time All-Star, two-time Reliever of The Year (2014, '17) and led the NL in saves for four consecutive seasons from 2011-14.
Despite his accomplishments, Kimbrel has taken a step back in performance the last two seasons. In 2024, he posted a 5.33 ERA with 73 strikeouts in 52.1 innings pitched across 57 appearances for the Baltimore Orioles. He had 23 saves in 29 opportunities.
Kimbrel has made only one major league start this season with the Braves against the San Francisco Giants on June 6. He pitched a scoreless inning, struck out one batter, walked one hitter and allowed one hit.
