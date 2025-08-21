Seattle Mariners Sign Former All-Star Reliever to Minor League Contract
The Seattle Mariners' bullpen has gone through the ringer in the last week-and-a-half of the season.
In the Mariners' last series against the Philadelphia Phillies alone, the team's starting pitchers went two innings, five innings and four innings, respectively. This led Seattle to use every single arm in the bullpen, with the exception of All-Star closer Andres Munoz.
Seattle will likely have another roster shuffle in the bullpen soon due to the high usage of the unit, and the M's will have a former Rookie of the Year in the fold.
Right-handed reliever Michael Fulmer signed a minor league contract with the Mariners on Tuesday. He made his debut for Seattle's Triple-A affiliate, the Tacoma Rainers, in a game against the Oklahoma City Comets on Wednesday. He threw the sixth inning, struck out one batter and allowed one unearned run on one hit.
Fulmer is a 10-year veteran, having won the American League Rookie of the Year with the Detroit Tigers in 2016. He was also named an All-Star in 2017.
Fulmer has been a part of three organizations this season. He was designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox on April 18 and signed a minor league contract with the Chicago Cubs on April 22.
The Cubs designated Fulmer for assignment on July 26. He cleared waivers and was sent outright to the Iowa Cubs, but he chose free agency instead. Fulmer signed a minor league contract with the Kansas City Royals on July 3 and was released Aug. 16.
Amidst the series of roster moves, Fulmer has made three major league appearances — one for Boston and two for Chicago. He's posted a 4.76 ERA with three strikeouts in 5.2 innings pitched across three appearances. He has a 3.90 ERA in the minor leagues this year.
Fulmer began his career as a starting pitcher before transitioning to the bullpen in 2021.
The Mariners are 68-60 and will be off on Thursday before returning home Friday night.
