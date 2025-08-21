Seattle Mariners Make Interesting Choice With Outfielder That Could Have Major Impact
The Seattle Mariners will have crucial roster decisions to make in the next several weeks.
The major league roster is set to expand two spots from 26 players to 28 on Sept. 1, and the Mariners have several options at their disposal, including one of the most dynamic players in the organization.
Outfielder Victor Robles has been on a rehab assignment with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers since Aug. 12. He's been on the shelf since April 7 due to a left shoulder dislocation/fracture he suffered making a catch against the San Francisco Giants on April 6.
The Mariners want Robles to receive 40-50 plate appearances before activating him from the injured list. Entering Thursday, he had 27 plate appearances. He's slashed .292/.370/.417 with a .787 OPS and has hit three doubles with six RBIs while in Triple-A.
When Robles is activated, he'll have to serve a 10-game suspension levied for throwing his bat at a pitcher after being hit by a pitch.
When Robles is available to play, he also might be in a different role than he has been.
The Rainiers played Robles in left field during a game against the Oklahoma City Comets on Wednesday, which is a departure from right field, which he played before he got hurt.
Dominic Canzone has been the team's starting right fielder since he was recalled from the Rainiers on June 9, but there's been question about how long he'll stay in his current role with Robles activated.
Seattle getting a look at Robles in left field could indicate the team wants to continue with Canzone in right field. Robles in left field would allow him and Randy Arozarena to swap between playing left and being the designated hitter.
Canzone has scored 19 runs in 59 games entering Thursday and has hit nine doubles and seven home runs with 20 RBIs. He's slashed .289/.348/.456 with an .804 OPS.
There's a lot of ways the Mariners can tackle the outfield in the final month of the season, but it could end up being a good problem to have.
