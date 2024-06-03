An Awesome Group of Dignitaries Joined Mariners For Lou Gehrig Day Game
The Seattle Mariners had an incredible group of dignitaries on hand for Sunday's game as the team celebrated "Lou Gehrig Day."
Each June 2 around baseball is commemorated as Lou Gehrig Day as the league attempts to raise money and awareness for ALS research.
The Mariners had Pearl Jam singer Mike McCready on hand, as well as former NFL star Steve Gleason, who is currently battling ALS. Also there was the family of Chris Snow, who was the assistant general manager of the Calgary Flames. He passed away before this NHL season, also from ALS.
Per Gleason, who was part of the ceremonial first pitch:
I'm "throwing" out the first pitch for the @Mariners today with the Snow family. I'm proud of these kids and Kelsie.
Kelsie Snow, the wife of Chris Snow, made this post on social media on Monday:
Yesterday we felt it all: love, loss, joy and sadness. What a thing it is to be human. We miss you so, Chris. We keep going because that’s what you told us to do.
And how about those pitches?
According to literature put out by Major League Baseball ahead of Lou Gehrig Day, 6,000 people are diagnosed with ALS in the United States each year. There is currently no cure for the disease.
The Mariners defeated the Angels on Sunday, 5-1, to earn the three-game sweep. The M's are now 34-27 on the year and in first place in the American League West.
They are off on Monday but will take on the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. PT.
