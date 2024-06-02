Luis Castillo Amazingly Ties Randy Johnson in Mariners Team History on Sunday
The Seattle Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday afternoon, 5-1, to sweep the three-game series against their American League West rivals. With the win, the M's are now a season-high seven games over .500 at 34-27 on the season. They remain in first place in the American League West by 4.0 games.
The M's got a home run from Luke Raley and a three-run double from Mitch Garver offensively, and they also got 7.0 shutout innings from Luis Castillo on the mound in the win.
Thought Castillo was far from perfect with his fastball command, he still went the 7.0 innings, allowing the no runs and just two hits. He walked three and struck out six in moving to 5-6 on the year with a 2.99 ERA.
An All-Star a season ago, Castillo also tied Randy Johnson in some amazing team history.
Per @MarinersPR on social media:
Luis Castillo records his 10th consecutive outing of 5.0+ IP allowing 2-or-fewer ER, tying Randy Johnson (May 20-July 7, 1994) for the 2nd-longest streak in @Mariners history.
Castillo trails only Félix Hernández's 17-game streak from May 18-Aug. 16, 2014.
Considering Johnson is in the Hall of Fame and is one of the best pitchers in baseball history, it's an incredible accomplishment for Castillo to be mentioned alongside him in team history. Ever since coming to Seattle in 2022 at the trade deadline, Castillo has proven himself to be one of the best pitchers in the American League.
The M's are off on Monday but will start a new series on Tuesday at the Oakland Athletics.
