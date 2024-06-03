Mariners' Pitching Trio Does Something Never Done in Team History During Sweep of Angels
The Seattle Mariners swept the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday afternoon, winning 5-1 at T-Mobile Park. After the win, the M's are now 34-27 and remain in first place in the American League West.
The Halos are currently in last at 21-38.
Though he didn't have his best stuff on Sunday, starting pitcher Luis Castillo still found a way to throw 7.0 scoreless innings for the Mariners. With that performance, he made some personal history, but he also helped the entire starting rotation make some team history for the weekend.
Per @MarinersPR on social media:
The @Mariners starting rotation (Bryan Woo, Bryce Miller, Luis Castillo) has recorded scoreless outings in each game of a 3+ game series for the FIRST time in franchise history.
It marks the 5th time Seattle SP's have gone 3+ consecutive G allowing 0 runs (last: 9/1-9/3/2022).
Woo and Miller each went 6.0 scoreless innings on Friday and Saturday, respectively, while Castillo went the seven. The Mariners put up five runs or more in each of the three games in this series, but generally, the pitching staff has carried the team this year. These three, in addition to George Kirby and Logan Gilbert, make up perhaps the best rotation in all of baseball. Given the offensive woes for the M's, the staff will have to continue to be elite.
The Mariners are off on Monday but will be back in action on Tuesday night in Oakland against the Athletics. First pitch will come at 6:40 p.m. PT. The A's are in fourth place in the division.
