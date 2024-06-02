Mariners' Julio Rodriguez to Play Part in ALS Research in Honor of Lou Gehrig Day
With Sunday serving as "Lou Gehrig Day" around Major League Baseball, Seattle Mariners' centerfielder Julio Rodriguez is doing his part to help fund ALS research.
Rodriguez was selected, along with a member of each team, to sign a Topps baseball card which will be auctioned off. He was selected by MLB.com researcher Sarah Langs, who is battling ALS currently.
Per Langs on social media:
BEYOND honored to be asked by MLB to select a player per team to sign a @Topps card, each to be auctioned to benefit ALS research at @MGHNeurology
thanks SO MUCH to the players, chosen for personal links to ALS + passion for the game akin to Gehrig's
Langs and Rodriguez have a personal relationship, with the pair taking a photo together during last year's All-Star festivities in Seattle, and Rodriguez taking part in a special video for Lang's birthday this year.
Some of the other players who were selected to participate were Chris Sale of the Braves, Rafael Devers of the Red Sox, Adley Rutschman of the Orioles and many more.
In addition to Rodriguez's participation in this program, he's trying to help the Mariners sweep the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. The M's took Saturday's game, 9-0, and have now won five of their last six games.
First pitch on Sunday is set for 1:10 p.m. PT as Luis Castillo gets the ball for the M's against Griffin Canning. Castillo is 4-6 with a 3.28 ERA while Canning is 2-4 with a 5.08 ERA for the visitors.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Brady on "X" @wdevradiobrady
RELATED MARINERS CONTENT
1) M's pitching staff is the most efficient group in baseball
2) The two moments that should have been included in T-Mobile Park fan contest
3) Could the M's trade for Pete Alonso? One insider weighs in