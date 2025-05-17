ANALYSIS: How Would a Potential Cole Young Call-Up Take Shape For Seattle Mariners?
The Seattle Mariners have managed to fight through various injuries and roster moves en route to a 24-19 record and a 1.5 game lead in the American League West (entering Saturday). Over that stretch, the Mariners production has dropped at several positions, which could open the door for one of the team's most highly-touted prospects to make his major league debut.
Cole Young (No. 43 MLB Pipeline top 100, No. 52 Baseball America top 100) has been on a tear for the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers this month. He's scored 17 runs and has hit five doubles, two triples, four home runs and 12 RBIs. He's slashed .357/.438/.732 with a 1.170 OPS. Young entered the month with a .190 average on the season, which he's brought up to .248.
For the season, Young has scored 28 runs with eight doubles, four triples, four homers and 17 RBIs. He has a slash line of .248/.360/.422 with a .782 OPS entering Saturday. Young went 3-for-7 in Tacoma's 15-14, extra inning loss against the Albuquerque Isotopes on Friday. He was a single away from hitting for the cycle and crushed a 458-foot homer.
There's been several reports over the last season that Seattle won't call up Young until the organization feels he's ready, and it seems like he's nearing that point, if he isn't already.
But there's a question of what a call-up for Young would mean and how the team would construct the lineup.
The most likely infielder to get sent down would be Leo Rivas. He hasn't been in the starting lineup for many games, with the exception of when J.P. Crawford was a late-game scratch against the New York Yankees on May 14. He plays second and shortstop, which are the two positions that Young play.
The 21-year-old former first-round draft pick has played 18 games this season for the Rainiers at shortstop and 25 at second. Young doesn't have Rivas' switch-hitting ability, but it's unlikely that will be a huge hurdle when it comes to making that roster decision.
Young's call-up would mean that Dylan Moore could go back to a utility role, and Young would be platooned at second as to not get thrown into the fire right away. Young would face right-handed pitching and Moore would face lefties. The two platooning at second would allow Seattle to keep Jorge Polanco at a designated hitter role while providing coverage at second.
Rookie Ben Williamson has also struggled in the past several games after having a strong start to his rookie season. With Young at second, the Mariners could also platoon at third and give Williamson rest days and time to figure it out. Young would be at second and Mastrobuoni would be at third against righties and Moore and Williamson would be at second and third, respectively, against southpaws.
Versatility is something that Seattle manager Dan Wilson has emphasized. Having Young in the fold would preserve that and would benefit several other players by giving them rest days.
Young is making his case to get a look on the major league roster. And there aren't many reasons left to keep Young at Triple-A.
