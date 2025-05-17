Trio of Home Runs Lifts Seattle Mariners to 5-1 Win Over San Diego Padres
The Seattle Mariners needed momentum and quality wins in order to start a daunting 10-game road trip on a good note. The Mariners did just that in a 5-1 win over the San Diego Padres on Petco Park. The victory improved Seattle's season record to 23-19 and preserved a one-game lead in the American League West over the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers. It also gave the Mariners a 1-0 lead in the inaugural Eddie Vedder Cup, which will be awarded to the overall winner of the six-game in-season series between Seattle and San Diego.
The Mariners wasted no time taking control of the game. J.P. Crawford hit a solo home run on the first pitch of the contest to the right field corner. Crawford missed Wednesday's series finale against the New York Yankees due to a shoulder injury.
The Padres had a chance to respond in the first three innings. They got four runners on-base but failed to bring anyone over. San Diego finished 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position and left eight stranded for the game.
A lot of the Padres' struggles had to do with the poise shown by Seattle's rookie starting pitcher Logan Evans.
The former 12th-round draft pick had the first quality start of his career. He pitched six innings, struck out three walked one and allowed no earned runs on seven hits. He generated eight groundouts and one flyout.
Rowdy Tellez gave Evans some more run support in the top of the third. He hit his seventh homer of the season — a two-shot to right field.
Cal Raleigh, who scored on Tellez's homer, added another two runs with his own home run in the top of the sixth. It was his 14th homer the year and bolstered the Mariners' lead to 5-0.
The shutout continued until the bottom of the ninth. Jake Cronenworth hit a two-out RBI double. It was San Diego's only run of the game and resulted in the eventual final of 5-1.
Seattle will look to secure its 10th series win of its last 12 with another victory against the Padres. The two teams will play at 5:40 p.m. PT. Emerson Hancock will start for the Mariners and Nick Pivetta will start for San Diego.
