ANALYSIS: Luis Castillo's Future Could Be Determined After Roki Sasaki Signs
The Seattle Mariners have been tied to rumors since the offseason began.
The Mariners limited payroll has led to few solutions in the free agent market. As a result, this has led to many reports and speculation and that the club will look toward the trade market to find solutions to their infield troubles.
And most of the trade speculation involving Seattle's has surrounded veteran starting pitcher and three-time All-Star Luis Castillo.
There was a report during MLB Winter Meetings in December that the Boston Red Sox were in discussions to acquire Castillo in return for first baseman Triston Casas. There was a subsequent report weeks later that the Mariners turned down that trade which also included Red Sox designated hitter Masataka Yoshida.
Since then, Seattle has been rumored to have had trade discussions with the Chicago Cubs, Baltimore Orioles and New York Mets involving Castillo.
There's been no reports about how deep the trade conversations have gone with those aforementioned teams. And it might take the decision of a free agent pitcher for talks to bear fruit.
Outside of the sweepstakes for superstar Juan Soto, which was won by the Mets, the second most highly-touted free agent has been Roki Sasaki.
The Japanese ace was posted by the Chiba Lotte Marines out of Nippon Professional Baseball and will be signed to a minor league contract as an international free agent due to his age (23 years-old). The fact that he'll count toward the international signing pool has led to many teams pursuing the young hurler's services.
Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto confirmed the team's pursuit of Sasaki, but Seattle is still yet to get a meeting with the World Baseball Classic Gold medalist, according to several reports.
The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres are expected to be the favorites to land Sasaki.
Even if the Mariners don't sign him, they can still benefit when he finds a home.
There are several teams who will need starting pitching help after Sasaki makes his decision. And that's where Seattle could step in.
Most of the top-end free agent pitchers will have been gone by the time Sasaki signs. Corbin Burnes, Walker Buehler and Max Fried have already found new homes. And there aren't too many starting pitchers available in the trade market the caliber of Castillo.
Dylan Cease and Jordan Montgomery are two other starters who've been rumored to be available in trade talks. And given the fact they don't have a no-trade clause like Castillo has, they could be the go-to targets for many of those pitching-starved teams.
There was a report earlier in the offseason that Seattle was "frustrated" at the potential returns for Castillo. When Sasaki signs (between Jan. 15-23), it will be roughly three weeks until pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training.
And by then, enough teams could get desperate enough for the Mariners to find the return they've been looking for.
