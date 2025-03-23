Another Seattle Mariners Player Has Been Bitten By a Clubhouse Sickness as Spring Training Ends
Seattle Mariners' utility player Dylan Moore is the latest player to deal with a clubhouse sickness at spring training, according to Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times.
We saw Julio Rodriguez miss multiple games this week with illness and others have fallen victim to it as well.
The Mariners have only two more games left in the Cactus League schedule, so this could be the last we've seen of Moore until Opening Day. He entered the spring as the presumptive starter at second base, but he appears to have been beaten out on that front by Ryan Bliss. As a result, it appears that Moore will go back to the super utility role that made him so successful for the first few years of his career.
Moore won the Gold Glove in 2024 for his work as a utility player.
A six-year veteran, Moore is a career. 206 hitter with 52 homers and 173 RBIs. He stole 32 bases last season, proving that his value goes far beyond his batting average. Even with a .201 batting average, he produced a 2.2 WAR last season, according to Baseball Reference.
If Moore is not the starter at second base, we should still see plenty of him, especially in late-game situations. He hit just .136 in spring training with one home run.
The Mariners will return home for the regular season opener on Thursday against the Athletics. It's a four-game series at home, with the Detroit Tigers coming in after the A's.
The Mariners went 85-77 last season, missing the playoffs by one game for the second straight year.
