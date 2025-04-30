April 29 is an Infamous Day in Seattle Mariners History Because of Roger Clemens
April 29 is a rather infamous day in Seattle Mariners history, because it's on this day in 1986 that the M's fell victim to one of the greatest pitching performances of all-time.
A young Roger Clemens carved through the Mariners' lineup, striking out 20 hitters over nine innings for the Boston Red Sox. He allowed just one run on three hits and no walks. He threw 138 pitches in the performance, with 93 of them being for strikes. The Mariners lost 3-1.
The loss dropped Seattle to 7-13 at the time, continuing the Mariners' franchise futility. Seattle didn't make the playoffs until the famous 1995 season.
While the Mariners' lineup was hardly "Murderers Row," there were recognizable names that day. Spike Owen was 1-for-4 with two strikeouts while Phil Bradley was 0-for-4 with four punchouts. Ken Phelps struck out three times and Gorman Thomas fanned once. Thomas had the only RBI, which came on a home run. Ivan Calderson struck out three times, as did Dave Henderson. Danny Tartabull and Steve Yeager each struck out once.
Mike Moore pitched well in defeat for the M's, giving up three earned runs in 7.1 innings. He threw 118 pitches.
Though Clemens' career has been tarnished by connection to performance-enhancing drugs, he is one of the best pitchers of the Modern Era.
A 24-year veteran of the Red Sox, New York Yankees, Houston Astros and Toronto Blue Jays, Clemens was an 11-time All-Star and a seven-time Cy Young winner. He won an MVP and two World Series titles.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," talking about the series win in Boston, a milestone for Julio Rodriguez, the offensive resurgence and much more, including Dylan Moore's new approach at the plate. Curtis Rogers, the pre and postgame show host on Seattle Sports 710, stops by. CLICK HERE:
NOT OUT OF THE WOODS: The initial news on Logan Gilbert's elbow sounds good, but we have heard this before with a poor end result. CLICK HERE:
WS BOUND? Buster Olney of ESPN certainly had fans excited when he mentioned Mariners and World Series in the same sentence. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.