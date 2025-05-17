Are the Seattle Mariners Dealing with Another Injury Situation For Jorge Polanco?
The Seattle Mariners beat the San Diego Padres 5-1 on Friday night in game one of a three-game series at Petco Park.
It was a big win for an M's team that just lost five of six games on their most recent homestand and is now emarking on a critical 10-game road trip.
Seattle is 24-19 on the season and remains in first place in the American League West. San Diego is 27-16, good enough for second place in the National League West.
J.P. Crawford, Rowdy Tellez and Cal Raleigh each hit homers for Seattle and Logan Evans delivered the best start of his career by going six scoreless innings.
However, there is something else worth monitoring for the M's. Jorge Polanco was pinch-hit for in the seventh inning with left-hander Wandy Peralta on the mound. Polanco also didn't start on Tuesday night against left-hander Max Fried, nor did he play defense in that game once he entered.
For much of this season, Polanco has been bothered by an oblique on one side. It had relegated him to just designated hitter duty against right-handers, but he was supposed to be past that once he appeared as a right-handed hitter against the Athletics a week and a half ago.
It's understandable that the Mariners want to keep Polanco healthy, but this is a disappointing trend considering how good he's been in the early part of the season. Hitting .324, he also has 10 homers and 29 RBIs.
Furthermore, every time the Mariners have to pinch-hit for him, they are losing one of their best hitters, and creating roster issues that can linger throughout a game.
It's something to watch for, but luckily, the Mariners see right-handed Nick Pivetta on Saturday night, which should allow Polanco to stay in the lineup.
