Are the Seattle Mariners Preparing to Move on From Outfielder Mitch Haniger?
Could the Seattle Mariners be readying to move on from veteran outfielder Mitch Haniger? The question certainly deserves to be asked.
As noted by popular Mariners "X" user @MarinerMuse, Haniger hasn't played since March 8 and isn't in either of the split-squad lineups for Saturday afternoon. He only has eight at-bats in March, which goes against what new manager Dan Wilson has said about trying to get the starters and veterans more at-bats heading into the regular season.
Mitch Haniger has not appeared in a Mariners Spring Training game for a week now, with his last appearance coming March 8.
It’s extraordinarily strange that he isn’t in either split squad lineup today in particular. Wonder what’s going on there.
Let's just start with some basic information here:
1) The first assumption for Haniger's lack of playing time would be an injury, though there's been no mention of that by anyone associated with the Mariners. The team has been transparent and up front about injuries to George Kirby, Troy Taylor and Mitch Garver, so injury doesn't seem likely in this case.
2) The next assumption would be that the team is going to move on from Haniger and they are simply trying to keep him healthy in order to do that. Perhaps they are trying to trade him, or perhaps they are going to DFA him, but either way, he needs to be healthy to become appealing to another club.
3) The Mariners don't necessarily "need" Haniger on the roster and he serves as a roster redundancy. Julio Rodriguez, Victor Robles and Randy Arozarena are the group in the outfield, with Dylan Moore and Luke Raley also capable of playing out there.
Any of those five can also play in the designated hitter spot, as can Rowdy Tellez, who is vying to make the team, and Donovan Solano.
4) It's been hard to imagine the Mariners moving on from Haniger considering that he's making $15.5 million this year, but perhaps the time has just come. Even if they do move him, it seems likely they will retain most of his salary.
One of the more productive Mariners in recent memory, Haniger spent five healthy seasons with the Mariners from 2017-2022, making the All-Star team in 2018, before coming back in 2024. He hit just .208 with 12 homers last season.
