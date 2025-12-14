After losing a major free agent, how does it affect the Mariners strategy going forward?

Following perhaps their most successful season ever, the Seattle Mariners entered the offseason looking to retain three big free agents. So far, they've done fairly well, addressing their biggest priority ny retaining first baseman Josh Nayloe, who they inked to a multi-year deal.

However, second baseman Jorge Polanco bolted the Emerald City for the bright lights of the Big Apple on Saturday, signing a two-year contract with the New York Mets. That leaves just Eugenio Suarez, the third baseman who bashed 49 home runs last season, still out on the market. And the competition has been fierce for his services.

Saturday's move by Polanco has the M's re-shuffling the deck and looking to possibly fulfill their second base needs by swinging a trade with the Cardinals. The Athletic's Katie Woo reported that an exchange could be in the works to add the Cardinals' Brendan Donovan, 28, to man the keystone for Seattle.

"The Mariners and Giants have emerged as front-runners in a potential trade for Brendan Donovan, according to multiple league sources, with the Cardinals looking to land multiple prospects in a return" Woo posted on social media.

Daniel Kramer of MLB.com also reported that the Mariners are leaning toward either Donovan or Ketel Marte, and the club has had discussions about both players.

"The clearest candidates that they’ve been linked to are second basemen Brendan Donovan of the Cardinals and Ketel Marte of the D-backs," Kramer wrote. "However, St. Louis is in the midst of a front-office transition, and as such, has not yet been engaging clubs on trading the 2025 All-Star, per reports at the Meetings. And Arizona is said to be seeking MLB-ready starting pitching, which the Mariners don’t intend to trade."

Mariners have in-house options, as well

Both third baseman Ben Williamson, 25, and the team's top prospect, infielder Colt Emerson, 20, can't be totally ruled out of the starting lineup in 2026, either. If the Mariners can't keep either Suarez or swing some kind of trade to fill a spot, either would be a likely candidate for third base, and Emerson would be a nice fit at second.

Despite not playing at the MLB level in 2025, he had a spectacular year, advancing through three levels of Minor League Baseball. He's fully expected to get every opportunity to make the club in 2026.

Williamson played in 85 games for the Mariners last season. finishing with a .253 batting average, one home run, 21 RBIs, and 36 runs scored. Known for his defense, he led AL third basemen in Defensive Runs Saved.

