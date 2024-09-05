Atlanta Braves Star Now Trails Only Seattle Mariners Legend in Baseball History

(Related update) Most career 200+ strikeout seasons by a left handed pitcher - MLB history:

13- Randy Johnson

8- Sale (Via #2 of 9 in his @Braves win Tuesday)

8- Steve Carlton

7- Mickey Lolich

7- Clayton Kershaw

6- Rube Waddell

6- Sandy Koufax

6- Sam McDowell

5- Five others tied https://t.co/p3C1P1qVSd