Atlanta Braves Star Now Trails Only Seattle Mariners Legend in Baseball History
Earlier this week, Atlanta Braves left-hander Chris Sale reached the impressive 200-strikeout marker in a win over the Colorado Rockies. With that, he now has eight seasons of at least 200 strikeouts or more. That is tied with Steve Carlton for the second-most 200-K seasons among left-handers in baseball history.
The only person ahead of them? Former Seattle Mariners ace and team Hall of Famer Randy Johnson.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
(Related update) Most career 200+ strikeout seasons by a left handed pitcher - MLB history:
13- Randy Johnson
8- Sale (Via #2 of 9 in his @Braves win Tuesday)
8- Steve Carlton
7- Mickey Lolich
7- Clayton Kershaw
6- Rube Waddell
6- Sandy Koufax
6- Sam McDowell
5- Five others tied
Sale is in the 14th year of his career with the Chicago White Sox, Boston Red Sox and Braves. He won the 2018 World Series with the Red Sox and is an eight-time All-Star. He very well may win the National League Cy Young Award after the season ends.
As for Johnson, he is one of the best pitchers in baseball history.
Johnson spent parts of eight seasons with the Mariners, going 130-74 in that time. He won the Cy Young Award in 1995 when he went 18-2. All in all, Johnson was a five-time Cy Young winner. He was a 10-time All-Star and a 2001 World Series champion. He went into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2015. He is also a member of the Mariners Hall of Fame. He also played for the Houston Astros, Montreal Expos, New York Yankees, Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants.
