Seattle Mariners Leading Baseball in This Random Category in 2024
The Seattle Mariners are struggling in a terrible way right now. Over the last two-plus months, they've turned a 10.0 game division lead into a 6.5 game deficit. Entering play on Wednesday, they are back under .500 (69-70) for the first time since late April.
Simply put, the M's have cratered a once-promising season because of their inability to hit consistently and because of a tattered (and injured) bullpen.
However, despite all the warts of this season, the M's have some redeeming qualities, namely the historic pitching and the development of Victor Robles, who has turned into a fan favorite.
They are also on track to post the best stolen base percentage in team history and have been running more under new manager Dan Wilson. As an extension of that, the M's lead baseball in this random but fun category.
Per @MarinersPR:
The Mariners are 17-for-17 when attempting a steal of 3rd base, the only team in the Majors with at least 10 attempted steals of 3rd base without being caught
Well there ya go! Robles himself is 7-for-7 in such situations. On a serious note, if you are going to struggle scoring the way the Mariners have, you have to be able to do things to generate traffic on the bases. The M's have been able to do that, and have shown the propensity to utilize the running game - now they just need to be able to get guys in.
The Mariners will take the field again on Wednesday at 6:40 p.m. PT against the Athletics.
