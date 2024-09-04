Former Seattle Mariners Key Player Criticizes Time with Team, Former Manager
Former Seattle Mariners reliever Casey Sadler and his wife made some very interesting comments this week on a podcast that the two released together.
The podcast is called "Dirt on the Diamond" and chronicles the Sadler's lives and experience in baseball. You can see the tweet from Casey Sadler below, which includes a link to the episode and the comments in question.
As part of the episode, Casey and his wife, Marin, were talking about managers and what makes a good one, a great one and an average one. The conversation shifted to now-former Mariners manager Scott Servais.
Marin recounted a story in which the Sadler's were at a charity event with Servais and neither of them were acknowledged by the former M's skipper. It's unclear if this was when Sadler was playing for the team or after he had departed, but the memory stuck with Marin, who was disappointed. Casey Sadler said he's had Triple-A managers who he barely played for always go out of their way to say hello and it was disappointing that Servais didn't, especially considering what he'd given to the organization. Marin wondered if Servais was truly built to be a manager, despite saying she thinks he's a genuinly good person.
Furthermore, Marin called the Mariners probably the "weirdest" organization that the two had been involved in. The two cited Dodgers manager Dave Roberts as a good example of a manager who treats everyone with respect and Casey also said he felt valued in Tampa Bay.
Casey Sadler did say he appreciated his time with the Mariners and was happy to be part of the special 2021 season that paved the way for breaking the drought in 2022.
The 34-year-old Sadler spent 2020 and 2021 seasons with the Mariners, going 1-3 with a 1.43 ERA in 49 games. He was dominant in 2021, pitching to a 0.67 ERA in 42 games. He has not pitched in the big leagues since after injuries robbed him of what looked like a promising career.
