Baltimore Orioles Name Starting Pitchers For Rest of Series with Seattle Mariners
After being listed as "TBD" for the last few days, the Baltimore Orioles have now named their starting rotation for the rest of the series against the Seattle Mariners.
After getting 6.1 dominant innings from Grayson Rodriguez on Tuesday night in a 2-0 win over the M's, the Orioles will go with right-hander Dean Kremer on Wednesday and former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes on Thursday.
Per Andy Kostka of the Baltimore Banner:
Dean Kremer returns tomorrow to pitch for the Orioles against the Mariners. And Corbin Burnes will pitch Thursday
Kremer has been on the injured list and is 3-4 with a 4.32 ERA. This will be his ninth start. Burnes has been dominant this year, going 9-3 with a 2.28 ERA. That Thursday start will take place on the July 4 holiday in front of what should be a capacity crowd.
The Mariners have the pitching advantage on Wednesday, and they need to capitalize on it. Logan Gilbert has looked like an All-Star this year, going 5-4 with a 2.72 ERA, and with him pitted against Kremer, that's a game the M's simply have to win.
After being shut out again Wednesday night, all matchups look tough at this point for the M's, but Kremer is clearly more hittable than Burnes is. Seattle is 47-40 at this point and leads the American League West by 3.0 games over the Houston Astros.
However, given what has transpired over the last two weeks, confidence in this group is fading.
First pitch on Wednesday night is set for 6:40 p.m. PT.
