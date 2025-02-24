Former Seattle Mariners Star Earns College Student $10,000 with Half-Court Shot
Former Seattle Mariners star Alex Rodriguez had an eventful day on Sunday, helping a college student at Bucknell University win $10,000.
A-Rod was at Bucknell to speak about business, but he was invited to take the half-court shot.
Per ESPN:
The three-time MVP was at Bucknell to speak about his company Jump Platforms, which he founded with two other entrepreneurs, Jordy Leiser and Marc Lore. Leiser is a Bucknell trustee
You can see the shot below:
That's great stuff, and that student is certainly lucky to have A-Rod as the ultimate "phone-a-friend!"
Drafted No. 1 overall in the 1993 MLB Draft, Rodriguez made his debut with the Mariners in 1994, staying through the 2000 season. He made the All-Star team four times with the Mariners and won a batting title in 1996. He also hit 42 homers and stole 46 bases in an incredible 1999 season. He helped the Mariners to the playoffs in the 1995, 1997 and 2000 seasons.
Despite hitting 696 career home runs and being one of the most talented players in history, Rodriguez is unlikely to get into the Hall of Fame because of his admitted steroid use.
In addition to the Mariners, he played for the Texas Rangers and New York Yankees, winning a World Series with the Yankees in 2009.
In his post-playing days, Rodriguez has become big in business, even appearing on the popular show "Shark Tank." He also is set to assume majority ownership of the Minnesota Timbwerwolves of the NBA.
He also works for FOX on its baseball coverage.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! We're back for another episode! In this episode, Brady is LIVE from Peoria at spring training, talking about his observations from his first day in camp and his travel issues and lack of sleep. Furthermore, we have some big news coming next week. CLICK HERE:
POLANCO WORKING AT THIRD: Recovering from offseason knee surgery, Jorge Polanco isn't quite ready for game action, but he was out at third base on Sunday and looked quite comfortable. CLICK HERE:
CALLS ON THE ROCK: According to recent reports, the San Francisco Giants were one of the teams that tried to trade for Luis Castillo earlier this offseason. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.