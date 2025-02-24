Emerson Hancock, Dan Wilson Talk About Handling a Really Tough Role For Seattle Mariners
PEORIA, Ariz. -- Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Emerson Hancock is in a tough spot.
A former first-round pick of the Mariners (No. 6 in 2020), he has prospect pedigree and a real skillset.
What he doesn't have is an opportunity, at least a consistent one. Hancock made 12 admirable starts for the Mariners in 2024, going 4-4 with a 4.75 ERA. He filled in for an injured Bryan Woo at the beginning of the year and an injured Luis Castillo at the end of it.
Unfortunately, for Hancock to get the consistent chance he undoubtedly wants, someone above him has to fail or get injured.
Speaking after his spring training start on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, we asked Hancock how he balances his desire for a consistent opportunity with being a good teammate and supporting those around him.
I mean, it's easy to be a good teammate here, to be honest. We have great people. It's fun to be a part of this group, but also, it's just trying to take it a day at a time. I know that there's things I need to get better at. There's always things that I can improve on. And if you just kind of work on that, just what can I do today? What can I do tomorrow? What do I need to do in my next start? Then hopefully, you'll get to where you want to be.
Hancock allowed one run for the M's in 1.2 innings, giving up three hits while striking out two. The Mariners beat the Diamondbacks
Speaking several hours before Hancock took the mound, manager Dan Wilson addressed how he handles a tough role.
This is a tough spot, and I think Em has done a really good job of handling it and taking it sort of day by day. And at the end of the year (2024), with the Rock (Luis Castillo) having the hamstring injury, he really came up, I thought, and threw the ball very, very well in a couple of really key games for us and had to face the same team twice. He made some great adjustments. So, I thought he handled it not only well on the mound, but also mentally. And, it's a tough role, but, he kind of embraced it and did a great job with it.
The Mariners will be back on the field on Monday with a road game against the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is set for 12:10 p.m. PT as Logan Gilbert takes the mound.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! We're back for another episode! In this episode, Brady is LIVE from Peoria at spring training, talking about his observations from his first day in camp and his travel issues and lack of sleep. Furthermore, we have some big news coming next week. CLICK HERE:
POLANCO WORKING AT THIRD: Recovering from offseason knee surgery, Jorge Polanco isn't quite ready for game action, but he was out at third base on Sunday and looked quite comfortable. CLICK HERE:
CALLS ON THE ROCK: According to recent reports, the San Francisco Giants were one of the teams that tried to trade for Luis Castillo earlier this offseason. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.