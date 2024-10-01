Beloved Seattle Mariners Broadcaster Up For Baseball Hall of Fame in 2025
Congratulations are in order for longtime Seattle Mariners broadcaster Dave Sims, who is up for induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2025.
Sims has been nominated for the prestigious Ford C. Frick Award alongside several other great broadcasters. Former M's voice Dave Niehaus won the same award before his passing.
Sims has been with the Mariners since the 2007 season on both television and radio.
Per the Hall of Fame on social media:
Meet the finalists for the 2025 Ford C. Frick Award:
Skip Caray
Rene Cardenas
Gary Cohen
Jacques Doucet
Tom Hamilton
Ernie Johnson Sr.
Mike Krukow
Duane Kuiper
Dave Sims
John Sterling
https://baseballhall.org/frickaward2025
The following blurb was put out by the Hall of Fame on his candidacy:
Dave Sims has called Mariners games on television for the last 20 years, earning three consecutive Washington Sportscaster of the Year Awards (2018-20) from the National Sports Media Association. He has also called MLB and college basketball games on ESPN, as well as basketball and football on Westwood One/CBS Radio.
It's ironic to see both Sims and Sterling up for this award, since there's heavy speculation that Sims will end up replacing Sterling next year on the WFAN Yankees Radio Network.
Sterling retired this year, but has come out of retirement for the end of the Yankees playoff run. Sims has been rumored to be his replacement for months. We know also that Sims recently interviewed for the position and is one of two finalists for the job.
One way or the other, we should learn about Sims's future once the Yankees season is over.
