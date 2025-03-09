Boston Celtics Star Rocks Seattle Mariners Cap in Postgame Interview
On Saturday night, the defending champion Boston Celtics beat the Los Angeles Lakers in NBA action at TD Garden in Boston.
It was a solid 111-101 win for Boston against the Lakers, as both teams could be playing in the NBA finals just three months from now. Jayson Tatum (40 points) and Jaylen Brown (31) got the best of Luka Doncic (34 points) and LeBron James (22) in a battle of superstars.
While the game itself was fun, the real fun for Seattle Mariners fans came after the game, when Celtics point guard Jrue Holiday donned an M's cap in his postgame media availability.
Holiday, 34, is a California native and it's unknown if he's a Mariners fan, but either way, it's fun for M's fans to see this. Holiday is a very accomplished player, having spent 16 years in the NBA. He's won two championships with the Bucks and Celtics, is a two-time All-Star and a six-time member of the All-Defensive team.
The Celtics are currently 46-18 and in second place in the Eastern Conference. They trail the Cleveland Cavaliers (53-10) for the best record in the East, but still remain favorites to win the title again.
Holiday is also an Olympic champion, having won Gold Medals with Team USA at the 2020 (2021) Toyko Olympics and the 2024 Paris games.
As for the Mariners, they are getting closer to game action themselves. They'll finish out Cactus League play for the next two-plus weeks and then play the Athletics in a season-opening series March 27-30.
